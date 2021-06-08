Advertisement

Outage affecting vast swaths of the internet

Downdetector indicated that problems began being reported at around 6 a.m.
Downdetector indicated that problems began being reported at around 6 a.m.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness
Left to Right: Timira Raychelle Johnson and Ke'Undra Mekel Walker
APD: Two arrested in fatal 3rd Street shooting in Alexandria
Meagan and Chris Cogdill of Dry Prong are the recipients of a grant to be used for invitro...
Cenla couple awarded IVF grant, looking forward to adding to their family
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Pay study shows Alexandria firefighters underpaid compared to surrounding agencies.
Pay study shows Alexandria firefighters underpaid compared to surrounding agencies

Latest News

In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the...
Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
Daryl Doles, 50, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, hate crime and assault for...
GRAPHIC: Man charged with hate crime in cinder block attack on Asian American sisters
The suspect was indicted on 22 counts, including two of attempted first-degree murder and nine...
GRAPHIC: Man charged with hate crime in rampage on Asian American-owned liquor stores
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in attack that killed 4, Canadian police say