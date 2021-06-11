Bills signed by Gov. Edwards

The following information is from the office of the Governor:

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

The Governor issued eight line-item vetoes to HB 1. Click here to read the Governor’s line-item veto message. Additionally, he issued four line-item vetoes to HB 516. Click here to read the line-item veto message.

