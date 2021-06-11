Bills signed by Gov. Edwards
The following information is from the office of the Governor:
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.
- ACT 118—HB 601 Creates the pelican specialty license plate.
- ACT 119—HB 1 Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
- ACT 120—HB 516 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- ACT 121—HB 84 Provides relative to qualification of jurors.
- ACT 122—HB 145 Provides relative to parole.
- ACT 123—HB 216 Provides relative to the imposition of court costs in proceedings involving children.
- ACT 124—HB 232 Provides relative to discharge and dismissals of prosecutions for misdemeanor convictions.
- ACT 125—HB 248 Decreases probation and parole fees for certain offenders.
- ACT 126—HB 325 Provides with respect to the procedure of arrest of persons with minor or dependent children.
- ACT 127—HB 378 Provides relative to registration and voting by a person with a felony conviction.
- ACT 128—HB 554 Designates Juneteenth as a state holiday.
- ACT 135—HB 13 Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Registrars of Voters Employees’ Retirement Systems.
- ACT 136—HB 18 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 137—HB 19 Provides relative to the selection of certain optional survivor benefits for members of the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System.
- ACT 138—HB 22 Provides relative to Louisiana School Boards Association employees’ membership in retirement system.
- ACT 139—HB 25 Provides relative to compensation considered in the calculation of contributions and benefits for the District Attorneys’ Retirement System.
- ACT 140—HB 28 Provides relative to beneficiaries within the Firefighters’ Retirement System.
- ACT 141—HB 31 Authorizes use of Parish Transportation Fund monies for mass transit in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 142—HB 33 Provides relative to time limitations for certain offenses against juveniles.
- ACT 143—HB 39 Provides relative to the recusal of judges.
- ACT 144—HB 41 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of the Livingston Parish Ward Two Water District.
- ACT 145—HB 49 Increases certain weights and measures registration and license fees under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
- ACT 146—HB 53 Provides relative to the board of directors of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.
- ACT 147—HB 60 Removes the termination of the Dual Enrollment Framework Task Force.
- ACT 148—HB 63 Authorizes an increase in per diem for the governing board members of the Ward Five Fire Protection District of Evangeline Parish.
- ACT 149—HB 66 Provides relative to municipal police dogs.
- ACT 150—HB 86 Provides relative to the composition of a parish executive committee of a recognized political party in Lafayette Parish.
- ACT 151—HB 101 Provides relative to the coroner of St. Tammany Parish.
- ACT 152—HB 105 Amends the rights and powers of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission.
- ACT 153—HB 109 Provides for administrative adjudication procedures in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 154—HB 115 Creates the Old Goodwood Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish
The Governor issued eight line-item vetoes to HB 1. Click here to read the Governor’s line-item veto message. Additionally, he issued four line-item vetoes to HB 516. Click here to read the line-item veto message.
