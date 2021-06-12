Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of attempting to steal woman’s purse

Clenard Earl Simmons
Clenard Earl Simmons(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of attempting to take a woman’s purse in the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive on Friday, June 11.

Clenard Earl Simmons, 40, has been charged with attempted armed robbery as a result, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

APD’s report says around 9:30 a.m. on that Friday, Simmons allegedly approached a woman and demanded her purse several times, even flashing a gun as a threat. The report states that a witness saw this happening and pulled his vehicle between the two, which led to Simmons fleeing.

APD says Simmons was also charged with simple robbery from a previous incident and also booked on two outstanding warrants.

APD says several more witnesses left the scene before detectives could speak with them. So, if you were a witness or have any knowledge of this incident, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

