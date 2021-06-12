Lawmakers rewrite rules for Louisiana’s voting system search

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to change the way the state shops for voting systems after two recent efforts to replace the state’s voting machines failed amid controversy.

The bill by Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt would include more public vetting of the plans and require any new voting system to have an auditable paper trail.

The House voted 69-34 for the bill before session wrapped up Thursday.

The Senate backed it with a 27-10 vote.

The proposal was negotiated with Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and heads to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.