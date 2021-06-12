Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clenard Earl Simmons
Alexandria man accused of attempting to steal woman’s purse
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association (CJOA) helped their first inaugural Picnic in the Park....
CJOA hosts their first Picnic in the Park
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions