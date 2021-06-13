Advertisement

CJOA hosts their first Picnic in the Park

By Corey Howard
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, children and their families enjoyed a good time running around, playing games, and enjoying free food and drinks at Frank O. Hunter Park.

The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association (CJOA) helped their first inaugural Picnic in the Park. Several other organizations that work with children also came to Saturday’s event.

“We want everybody to feel like they’re a part of something,” Tracy Kelly, a member of CJOA, said. “We trying to let them know that it’s other things out here besides violence.”

