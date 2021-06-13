Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Pineville are doing what they can to see another person smile.

A few years ago, Christian Collister accidentally shot himself in the face during a gun accident.

On Saturday, Collister’s family members and a friend came together at the Main Street Truck Park for an event called Save Face Through Grace. The money collected from the raffle tickets sold at Saturday’s event will go towards Collister’s next surgery.

“He has another surgery coming up,” Tammy Ribaudo, Collister’s mother, said. “We need y’all, all of you, to help us rebuild my son.”

Collister underwent multiple surgeries since the accident. Several vendors at Saturday’s event even said they are going to give all of their proceeds to Collister and his family.

