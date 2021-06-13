Advertisement

Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’

By Corey Howard
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in Pineville are doing what they can to see another person smile.

A few years ago, Christian Collister accidentally shot himself in the face during a gun accident.

On Saturday, Collister’s family members and a friend came together at the Main Street Truck Park for an event called Save Face Through Grace. The money collected from the raffle tickets sold at Saturday’s event will go towards Collister’s next surgery.

“He has another surgery coming up,” Tammy Ribaudo, Collister’s mother, said. “We need y’all, all of you, to help us rebuild my son.”

Collister underwent multiple surgeries since the accident. Several vendors at Saturday’s event even said they are going to give all of their proceeds to Collister and his family.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clenard Earl Simmons
Alexandria man accused of attempting to steal woman’s purse
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association (CJOA) helped their first inaugural Picnic in the Park....
CJOA hosts their first Picnic in the Park
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River

Latest News

Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
You can help end the blood shortage by donating.
Blood shortage in Central Louisiana continuing into the summer
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Robert Lightfoot, 81, of Austin, Texas.
LSP and VPSO searching for missing 81-year-old man