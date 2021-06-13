Advertisement

Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire high school managed to hold prom, despite continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, by writing numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students. The system drew criticism from some parents.

Seniors at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire, attended prom Friday night, which was held outside on school grounds, as COVID-19 was still clearly a concern.

State Rep. Melissa Litchfield, R-Brentwood, says she received messages Saturday from parents concerned that children were singled out for not being vaccinated.

In an email, the school explained that students who were unable to provide a vaccination card had a number written on their hand. Dancing was divided among three dance floors. During the dancing, after every few songs, students were asked to raise their hands to determine who they were around.

“Underclassmen went around, and they took down the numbers of the children on the dance floor, approximately every three songs. Again, this is what I’m being told by parents… that they had taken down their numbers, and this was for contact tracing,” Litchfield said.

Principal Michael Monahan addressed parental concerns in a statement.

“We are aware that some concerns have been expressed that students were singled out or had their privacy violated. We made every effort possible – while adhering to contact tracing guidelines – to ensure that this did not happen,” read the statement in part. “We hope the community will understand that while no model is perfect, this model let the students enjoy a close to normal and highly desired experience to cap off their senior year. That’s the memory we want to leave them with.”

While some parents say they didn’t know what was planned for prom, Monahan says a dedicated website about the dance provided the full details of the plan well in advance.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clenard Earl Simmons
Alexandria man accused of attempting to steal woman’s purse
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association (CJOA) helped their first inaugural Picnic in the Park....
CJOA hosts their first Picnic in the Park
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River

Latest News

The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective