Aviation program ready to take flight at LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Are you ready to take flight? LSUA has partnered with England Airpark to create a new aviation program for students.

The school will be working with the Aviation Careers and Education Initiative at AEX. The new program will allow students to become FAA-certified multi-engine commercial pilots and flight instructors. Students will take flight courses with Acadian Aviation, an FAA-approved and LSUA-affiliated Part 141 flight school that is at AEX.

While in the program, students will also be able to intern at Million Air Alexandria for on-the-job training.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil said, “We are going to be drawing students from all over the United States. LSUA is going to be a leader in providing training, not only the training they need to fly airplanes but the degree that they need to obtain in aviation.”

The partnership is also with CLTCC, where students will be able to become certified aircraft mechanics.

Sandra McQuain, the Executive Director of England Airpark, said they are also in the process of converting a hanger into the Ace Aviation Center, where training will be held. McQuain hopes the partnership will help fill the workforce needs that are in that field.

“We think we are creating such a unique experience that the pilots we put on the market are going to be so uniquely trained that they are going to be the highest and best candidates for these jobs,” said McQuain. “Right now there is a need for about 200,000 pilots in this industry.”

To establish the aviation program, additional course fees for flight instruction had to be implemented. Due to Louisiana law, all university fee increases must be approved by the legislature. State Representative Lance Harris and Senator Jay Luneau co-authored the bill during the latest legislative session and was unanimously passed in both the House and the Senate.

LSUA now becomes one of the only schools in Louisiana where students will be able to earn an aviation degree. Students can immediately enroll in this program as the Introduction to Aerospace (AVIA 1020) class will be offered in Fall 2021.

An Aviation Open House will be at the Million Air Facility at England Airpark on Tuesday, June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. for anyone interested in the new program.

To speak with someone regarding the Professional Aviation program, contact Dr. Halpin at ehaplin@lsua.edu or call (318) 767-2603.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.