Blood shortage in Central Louisiana continuing into the summer

By Corey Howard
Updated: 11 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Currently, blood donations are down in Central Louisiana, and people have a chance to be a hero.

Staff members with the LifeShare Blood Center say blood supply shortages in the summer are “typical” because people are on vacation, which means they are not at the blood centers to give blood.

However, even though the supply is down, that does not mean the demand is down.

“It’s kind of a typical thing when summer comes,” Mark Lioret, an account manager with the LifeShare Blood Center, said. “It’s kind of a bad mix and so events like this [blood drive], perfect timing to help with the community’s blood supply.”

If anyone wants to donate blood, they can go to the LifeShare Center on North Mall Drive, across from Walmart. People can also visit lifeshare.org or use the company’s app.

