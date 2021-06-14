Advertisement

Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Eric Dixon, Jr.
Eric Dixon, Jr.(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond has been reduced for one of the suspects involved in the May 7 deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

David Paul, the owner of the store, was killed. His brother, Michael, was severely injured.

Eric Dixon, Jr., 21 of Alexandria, was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. The case has not gone to a grand jury yet. Dixon turned himself in the day after the shooting.

On Monday, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office agreed to a bond reduction to $50,000 for the two charges. It was initially set at $1.5 million. While Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman didn’t get into detail, he said the decision was agreed upon “based on the evidence the State has in its possession.”

Jail records showed a note where Dixon was being held on a parish hold. Bowman said they believed they could get that resolved with the sheriff’s office.

A motion for a preliminary exam filed by Dixon’s attorney, Jermaine Harris, was withdrawn.

The case is being overseen by Judge Greg Beard.

