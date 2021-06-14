Advertisement

Brookdale Senior Living unveils new flag

By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Old Glory is flying once again outside Brookdale Senior Living in Alexandria.

The center dedicated a new flag on Monday, June 14. Last year, both hurricanes destroyed both the flag and the flag pole. In honor of Flag Day, Brookdale dedicated a new pole, an American flag and a Louisiana flag.

The staff says they’re proud to display it once again.

“Any opportunity that we can have to celebrate our veterans and their spouses, we take advantage of that. And, so it’s a great day to be barbequing and have our residents out before it gets too hot and just about them. It’s a celebration for our residents and for veterans,” Kimberly Pepitone, Sales for Brookdale Senior Living.

After the dedication, they had a good old fashioned, American barbeque filled with hamburgers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Eric Dixon, Jr.
Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
Tax deadline.
Louisianans, is your tax deadline June 15 or August 16? Find out here
When is the tax deadline for Louisianans
When is the tax deadline for Louisianans
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
The DNA section supervisor at the lab, Michelle Jackson, said the average turnaround time for...
Backlog at the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport