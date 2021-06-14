Brookdale Senior Living unveils new flag

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Old Glory is flying once again outside Brookdale Senior Living in Alexandria.

The center dedicated a new flag on Monday, June 14. Last year, both hurricanes destroyed both the flag and the flag pole. In honor of Flag Day, Brookdale dedicated a new pole, an American flag and a Louisiana flag.

The staff says they’re proud to display it once again.

“Any opportunity that we can have to celebrate our veterans and their spouses, we take advantage of that. And, so it’s a great day to be barbequing and have our residents out before it gets too hot and just about them. It’s a celebration for our residents and for veterans,” Kimberly Pepitone, Sales for Brookdale Senior Living.

After the dedication, they had a good old fashioned, American barbeque filled with hamburgers.

