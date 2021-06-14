Advertisement

CLTCC Natchitoches campus to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 & up

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine(Frank Augstein | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 19 hours ago
The following has been released by CLTCC:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - Bossier Parish Community College will partner with Central Louisiana Technical Community College to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at CLTCC’s Natchitoches campus, located at 6587 Hwy 1 Bypass. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The first dose will be administered Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second dose will be administered Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is an initiative of the White House to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 by offering clinics on community college campuses.

“Our Natchitoches Campus is proud to promote and provide COVID-related services. Last year we hosted COVID-19 testing in partnership with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and are looking forward to facilitate vaccinations on campus for our students and community.”

Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle, Central Louisiana Technical Community College Chancellor

Vaccines will be administered by the Albertsons Pharmacy Team. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.mhealthsystem.com/CLTCC.

Appointments are encouraged. Individuals should arrive with a completed consent form and a copy of insurance cards, if insured.

Vaccines are available to anyone 12 years of age or older. Parent/guardian signatures are required for those individuals under 18-years-old.

