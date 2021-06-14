Gov. Edwards signs new bills into law
The following information comes from the office of John Bel Edwards:
- ACT 135—HB 13 Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Registrars of Voters Employees’ Retirement Systems.
- ACT 136—HB 18 Creates an Employee Insurance Fund for the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- ACT 137—HB 19 Provides relative to the selection of certain optional survivor benefits for members of the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System.
- ACT 138—HB 22 Provides relative to Louisiana School Boards Association employees’ membership in retirement system.
- ACT 139—HB 25 Provides relative to compensation considered in the calculation of contributions and benefits for the District Attorneys’ Retirement System.
- ACT 140—HB 28 Provides relative to beneficiaries within the Firefighters’ Retirement System.
- ACT 141—HB 31 Authorizes use of Parish Transportation Fund monies for mass transit in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 142—HB 33 Provides relative to time limitations for certain offenses against juveniles.
- ACT 143—HB 39 Provides relative to the recusal of judges.
- ACT 144—HB 41 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of the Livingston Parish Ward Two Water District.
- ACT 145—HB 49 Increases certain weights and measures registration and license fees under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
- ACT 146—HB 53 Provides relative to the board of directors of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.
- ACT 147—HB 60 Removes the termination of the Dual Enrollment Framework Task Force.
- ACT 148—HB 63 Authorizes an increase in per diem for the governing board members of the Ward Five Fire Protection District of Evangeline Parish.
- ACT 149—HB 66 Provides relative to municipal police dogs.
- ACT 150—HB 86 Provides relative to the composition of a parish executive committee of a recognized political party in Lafayette Parish.
- ACT 151—HB 101 Provides relative to the coroner of St. Tammany Parish.
- ACT 152—HB 105 Amends the rights and powers of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission.
- ACT 153—HB 109 Provides for administrative adjudication procedures in Tangipahoa Parish.
- ACT 154—HB 115 Creates the Old Goodwood Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
