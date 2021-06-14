Advertisement

Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army, celebrating 246 years

Soldiers celebrate the army's 246th birthday, and Fort Polk's 80 years in Central Louisiana.
Soldiers celebrate the army's 246th birthday, and Fort Polk's 80 years in Central Louisiana.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Updated: 17 hours ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - On Monday morning at Warrior Field, soldiers gathered together to celebrate 246 years.

The Army is America’s oldest military branch, established on June 14 of 1775 (before the 13 colonies even declared their independence).

“As we celebrate our Army birthday, our support narrative is honoring the courage of the American soldier,” Brigadier General (BG) David Doyle, the Commanding General of Fort Polk and JRTC, said. “It reminds us whatever challenges we face as a nation, a domestic or foreign threat, a natural or man-made disaster, or even a public health crisis, our Army will always be there to answer the call to serve and support.”

BG David Doyle also mentioned this year Fort Polk celebrates 80 years in Central Louisiana.

