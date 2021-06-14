La. Attorney General issues warning after spike in carjackings across the state

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a warning Monday to residents as a spike in carjackings has plagued the state.

With carjacking rates on the rise, Landry is warning the millions of drivers in Louisiana and offering them tips to increase their safety and awareness.

”Crime is on the rise and carjackings are plaguing our state,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “All drivers here must remain vigilant in protecting our families and personal belongings.”

In New Orleans, according to the City Council’s Crime Dashboard, carjacking has increased 120.6% compared to last year.

Through the first five months of 2021, 120 incidents of carjacking were reported – up from the 62 during the same time period in 2020.

Attorney General Landry urges drivers to remain aware of their surroundings and offers the following safety tips:

Approach car with phone stored and keys in hand . Look around and inside the car before entering.

Park in well-lit areas clearly visible to the public . If possible, keep the car in a garage and always lock the garage door at home.

Never leave valuables in plain sight . If possible, leave all personal property in the trunk of a car.

Trust instincts. Lock the doors immediately upon entering a vehicle and be wary of people approaching the car.

Additionally, Attorney General Landry encourages drivers to take the following actions if they are victimized by carjacking:

Make all efforts to get kid(s) out of car . If child(ren) in vehicle, inform the carjacker and attempt to get kid(s) out of the car.

Forfeit the vehicle and leave the scene . Do not get back into the carjacked car.

Try to escape immediately if forced into the trunk . Use inside latch to open trunk or kick through the backseat.

Report the crime to law enforcement as soon as possible. Provide as many details as possible about the carjacker (sex, race, age, hairstyle, eye color, clothes) and any vehicles involved (color, make, model, license plate).

