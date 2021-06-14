Advertisement

Local man focused on being the change he wants to see

By Corey Howard
Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local organization called #MakingAChange attempted to gain people’s hearts through their stomachs.

Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed out pizza at the Alexandria City Park.

Compton formed the organization after the death of his sister, Destiny Compton. Destiny and Ashley Morlte were both killed in a double homicide earlier on Feb. 7.

“As you can see, the energy out here is great,” Compton said. “Our mission is to make a change, [and] bring back the city... We love them, and there is more to come.”

Compton and his organization gave out more than 500 pizzas.

