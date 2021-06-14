Advertisement

LSU’s Days, Smart invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

By Josh Auzenne
Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW YORK (WAFB) - The NBA G League has announced the 40 prospects invited to attend its 2021 Elite Camp and two of the attendees are former LSU Tigers.

Darius Days and Javonte Smart will be part of the camp, which is scheduled for June 19 through June 21 in Chicago.

Days, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward from Raleigh, Fla. averaged 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds during his junior season.

Smart, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard from Baton Rouge, averaged 16 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this past season.

