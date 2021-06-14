Advertisement

New post office location opens in downtown Alexandria

By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 18 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Community leaders cut the ribbon for the new downtown Alexandria post office on Monday, June 14.

The new location is located on the bottom floor of the commercial building off Third Street. You may remember there used to be one at the downtown Alexandria Federal Courthouse, but it shut down in 2018.

“We wanted our presence downtown and this facility became available, and we did the renovations, and we are really glad to be back in downtown Alexandria,” said Richard Smith, manager of post office operations.

The post office is fully operational now. It’s a full-service post office with P.O. boxes available for rent.

