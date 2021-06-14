Northwestern State adds versatile wing Jalen King

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked South Georgia State College wing Jalen King on Monday.

King is a career 58 percent shooter from the field, which set the mark for one of the top junior college programs in the South.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for a South Georgia State College squad that won the GCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA National Tournament.

“We’ve added a great all-around player that can truly fill up a stat sheet in many ways,” said NSU head coach Mike McConathy. “Jalen is a wing that thrives in a fast-paced style of play – getting to the rim in transition as well as scoring in other ways like crashing the glass, 3-pointers, and drives.

“Defensively, his size, speed, and length will allow him to guard multiple positions.”

King was picked as an NJCAA Third-Team All-American and a First-Team All-GCAA selection.

He finished his career as the seventh all-time leading scorer in program history as SGSC amassed a 48-11 record in his two seasons.

King reached double-digit scoring in 24 of his 27 contests and double-digit rebounds in 11 games.

The Columbus, Ga., native led Carver High to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 and was the Region Co-Player of the Year.

King joins fellow junior college signees Zurabi Zhgenti and Cedric Garrett and high school guards Emareyon McDonald and Jackson Waggoner.

