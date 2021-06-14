Advertisement

Northwestern State adds versatile wing Jalen King

The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked...
The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked South Georgia State College wing Jalen King on Monday.(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Matthew Vines
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked South Georgia State College wing Jalen King on Monday.

King is a career 58 percent shooter from the field, which set the mark for one of the top junior college programs in the South.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for a South Georgia State College squad that won the GCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA National Tournament.

“We’ve added a great all-around player that can truly fill up a stat sheet in many ways,” said NSU head coach Mike McConathy. “Jalen is a wing that thrives in a fast-paced style of play – getting to the rim in transition as well as scoring in other ways like crashing the glass, 3-pointers, and drives.

“Defensively, his size, speed, and length will allow him to guard multiple positions.”

King was picked as an NJCAA Third-Team All-American and a First-Team All-GCAA selection.

He finished his career as the seventh all-time leading scorer in program history as SGSC amassed a 48-11 record in his two seasons.

King reached double-digit scoring in 24 of his 27 contests and double-digit rebounds in 11 games.

The Columbus, Ga., native led Carver High to the Class 4A state championship in 2019 and was the Region Co-Player of the Year.

King joins fellow junior college signees Zurabi Zhgenti and Cedric Garrett and high school guards Emareyon McDonald and Jackson Waggoner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Eric Dixon, Jr.
Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in...
Trautman eager for year two with Saints
Seth Huag grabs silver in USA National Powerlifting meet.
Seth Haug places second in USA National Powerlifting meet
Many linebacker Tackett Curtis remains the hottest prospect in the state as he's ranked as the...
Recruiting Spotlight: Many’s Tackett Curtis
Recruiting Spotlight: Tackett Curtis