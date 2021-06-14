Advertisement

Recruiting Spotlight: Many’s Tackett Curtis

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis remains the hottest prospect in the state as he’s ranked as the fifth-best overall player in the state.

He’s also ranked fifth at his position according to 247Sports.

“It’s been so awesome,” Curtis said. “It’s been a dream since I was young and for it to go down like this, it’s been such a blessing to live it out. It’s really crazy to see how everything’s been. I’m so blessed and it’s been awesome so far. I look forward to more of it.”

The four-star recruit has racked up 41 offers thus far and recently he took visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

“It was really awesome,” Curtis said. “I brought my whole family, and we all enjoyed it. We had so much fun.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Eric Dixon, Jr.
Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in...
Trautman eager for year two with Saints
Seth Huag grabs silver in USA National Powerlifting meet.
Seth Haug places second in USA National Powerlifting meet
The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked...
Northwestern State adds versatile wing Jalen King
Recruiting Spotlight: Tackett Curtis