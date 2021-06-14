Recruiting Spotlight: Many’s Tackett Curtis

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis remains the hottest prospect in the state as he’s ranked as the fifth-best overall player in the state.

After a great conversation with @BarrettRuud I’m blessed to receive a scholarship offer to play football for Nebraska‼️‼️ #GBR #Nebraskafootball pic.twitter.com/H1MTkqP2oK — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 14, 2021

He’s also ranked fifth at his position according to 247Sports.

“It’s been so awesome,” Curtis said. “It’s been a dream since I was young and for it to go down like this, it’s been such a blessing to live it out. It’s really crazy to see how everything’s been. I’m so blessed and it’s been awesome so far. I look forward to more of it.”

The four-star recruit has racked up 41 offers thus far and recently he took visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

I had a blast at Texas A&M today! Loved getting to see @CoachSantucci and @Coach_Bower ‼️ Had so much fun! 12th man! pic.twitter.com/u0CO5ncMbo — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 8, 2021

“It was really awesome,” Curtis said. “I brought my whole family, and we all enjoyed it. We had so much fun.”

I loved getting to see @CoachAprilUW and @jimleonhard today at Wisconsin‼️ I had such a great day spending time with them and getting to know more about Wisconsin! I couldn’t have asked for a better day with them! I loved their fit for me! pic.twitter.com/nq9Sn5YhXd — Tackett Curtis (@curtis_tackett) June 6, 2021

