Recruiting Spotlight: Many’s Tackett Curtis
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many safety/linebacker Tackett Curtis remains the hottest prospect in the state as he’s ranked as the fifth-best overall player in the state.
He’s also ranked fifth at his position according to 247Sports.
“It’s been so awesome,” Curtis said. “It’s been a dream since I was young and for it to go down like this, it’s been such a blessing to live it out. It’s really crazy to see how everything’s been. I’m so blessed and it’s been awesome so far. I look forward to more of it.”
The four-star recruit has racked up 41 offers thus far and recently he took visits to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
“It was really awesome,” Curtis said. “I brought my whole family, and we all enjoyed it. We had so much fun.”
