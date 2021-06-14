Advertisement

Recruiting Spotlight: Peabody’s Greg Knox

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has popped up on a few college recruiting boards over the summer.

The six-foot-six, 300-pound tackle has earned four offers from Southern, Texas Southern, and Louisiana College, and the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Recently, he attended the LSU football camp in Baton Rouge, and he gained plenty of experience from it.

“It’s been wild,” Knox said. “Coaches have been calling me back to back. They want me to come to their camps, and I’ve been trying to go to as many as I can. It’s a fun experience getting to go around, meet new people that you follow on social media, and compete against top prospects.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Eric Dixon, Jr.
Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in...
Trautman eager for year two with Saints
Seth Huag grabs silver in USA National Powerlifting meet.
Seth Haug places second in USA National Powerlifting meet
The Northwestern State men’s basketball signing class grew to five members as the Demons inked...
Northwestern State adds versatile wing Jalen King
Many linebacker Tackett Curtis remains the hottest prospect in the state as he's ranked as the...
Recruiting Spotlight: Many’s Tackett Curtis
Recruiting Spotlight: Tackett Curtis