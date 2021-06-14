Recruiting Spotlight: Peabody’s Greg Knox

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody offensive tackle Greg Knox has popped up on a few college recruiting boards over the summer.

The six-foot-six, 300-pound tackle has earned four offers from Southern, Texas Southern, and Louisiana College, and the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Recently, he attended the LSU football camp in Baton Rouge, and he gained plenty of experience from it.

“It’s been wild,” Knox said. “Coaches have been calling me back to back. They want me to come to their camps, and I’ve been trying to go to as many as I can. It’s a fun experience getting to go around, meet new people that you follow on social media, and compete against top prospects.”

