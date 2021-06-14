Advertisement

RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and Darion Saquan Simmons
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 20 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - RPSO just released to KALB the full list of suspects arrested from the Liberty Arsenal deadly shooting that happened on May 7, 2021, over a month since the incident took place.

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Jr., 21, arrested on May 8 for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, was released on a $50,000 bond after Monday’s bond reduction hearing.

Cliron Demond Price, 20, arrested on May 10 for two counts of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, flight from an officer, careless operation of a vehicle, distribution CDS I, illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs, remains in jail on a $225,100 bond.

Ramonte Lamar Jackson, 23, was arrested on May 11 for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder and remains in jail on a $4,000,000 bond.

LaQuaras Dyon Augustine, 23, was arrested on May 11 for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy remains in jail on a $4,200,000 bond.

Darion Saquan Simmons, 23, was arrested on May 18 for obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact and released on a $200,000 bond.

