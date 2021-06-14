RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect shown above.

According to Crime Stoppers, the male, described as between 18-25 years of age, was seen pouring alcohol down the throat of a victim multiple times. He appears to be 5′8″ to 6 feet in height and about 145-160 pounds. The suspect is wanted for negligent homicide.

Crime Stoppers said the victim passed out from severe intoxication and died at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on May 31 around 7 a.m.

