Seth Haug places second in USA National Powerlifting meet

AURORA, CO (KALB) - Leesville High School powerlifter, Seth Haug, qualified for the USA National Powerlifting meet and achieved goals he never imagined achieving.

Haug placed second overall to take the silver medal on Sunday, May 30th.

“The atmosphere was crazy,” senior powerlifter Seth Haug said. “It was an atmosphere definitely different from my other meets, but I knew I had to go in there and get the job done.”

Executing on big stages has come easy for Haug. In early January at the Alexandria Senior High Invitational, he broke two personal records. He’s had no issues carrying that momentum over to the next level.

The six-foot, 235-pound lifter broke four personal records in the squat (523 pounds), deadlift (512 pounds), deadlift (286 pounds), and total personal record of (1,231 pounds) at the National meet.

“Five years ago, I never imagined being here,” Haug said. “I started working out at the Rat Hole gym with intentions of just gaining more weight.”

At 13 years old, Haug considered himself undersized, weighing only 110 pounds. He then went on to move to Leesville to attend Leesville High school, joined the powerlifting team, and found his calling.

“When I moved to Leesville and joined the powerlifting team, I knew I had found something worth fighting for,” Haug said.

Since then, Haug’s snagged seven USA Powerlifting metals and six medals at the high school level. He’s also broken a personal record in every meet he’s competed in.

“I always tell myself that I’m competing against myself when I step foot in competition,” Haug said. “If I continue to progress the way I’m progressing I believe I can go far.”

Haug has officially taken on lifting at the USA National level full-time and will compete in his next meet on Sunday, July 18th.

