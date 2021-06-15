Advertisement

Alexandria woman pleads in Orchard Loop shooting, promises to testify

Pamela Smith
Pamela Smith(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the suspects charged in an Oct. 2020 deadly shooting on Orchard Loop in Wardville has pleaded guilty and promised to testify against the others allegedly involved.

Pamela Smith, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a plea to conspiracy to commit second degree murder. As a result, her other charges for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and criminal conspiracy were all dismissed.

According to Pineville Police, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson was killed in the shooting that was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction that didn’t involve him. Another victim was injured.

Davidson’s mother gave a victim impact statement at the sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Christopher Bowman for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Smith was represented by James Word. The case was overseen by Judge Greg Beard.

