APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of Willow Glen.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6′- 6′3″, 160-175 lbs., wearing a charcoal grey jacket with the sleeves cut off, a dark long-sleeve shirt underneath, dark pants, a “baby Yoda” backpack, red head covering, a bandage around his right knee, white shoes and white face mask. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

