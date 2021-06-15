Advertisement

Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria

(Source: AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 16 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case that occurred on December 5, 2019, in the 5600 block of Eddie Williams Avenue.

APD says Sterling T. Brown, 24, of Alexandria, has been charged with second-degree murder in this incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

