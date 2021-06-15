Chick-fil-A is bringing back its seasonal Peach Milkshake June 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chick-fil-A officially announces the return of its summertime Peach Milkshake. On Monday, June 14, the sweet summer treat returns to participating restaurants nationwide, for a limited time.

The hand-spun milkshake is created with the “Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry,” according to the Chick-fil-A website.

The Peach Milkshake has been a fan favorite since it was introduced back in 2009. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if this limited-time dessert made your local menu.

