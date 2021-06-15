Fighting Hand Brewing Company officially open in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new brewery in Pineville could change the way you spend your weekends. “Fighting Hand Brewing Company” on Military Highway in Pineville is now open for business.

“It’s been very nice to be able to turn the open sign on,” said Owner Chris Lindsey.

The space, which used to be home to an old church, boasts dozens of tables, ten different beers, board games and a pop-up library. It can best be described in two words.

“Nerd chic is what we’re going for here,” said Chris.

Local artwork covers the green walls.

“We’re trying to use local artists where we can and then insert a bunch of nerd stuff in that. If we like it, it goes on the wall,” said Owner Tiffany Simms Lindsey.

The furniture makes the whole place feel like home.

“We tried to use furniture that we were given and furniture that we found or had at the house to try to make it cozy,” said Tiffany.

There’s a relaxing atmosphere perfect for throwing back a few drinks.

“She and I are both big nerds, so the goal is to try to make it look like Leonard and Sheldon’s living room.”

Ten different beers are on tap, ranging from ambers to stouts and seasonal beers like satsuma wheat. There is also a list of flavors you can add to any beer of your choice.

“We do a range of beer so I have a Kolsh which is a light, lager style. We do amber, we do wheat beers and then we have some stouts as well.”

Tiffany, the lead brewer, started brewing post college.

“I started home brewing about five years ago.”

She fell in love and the rest is history.

“After the first couple batches, I thought this, I could do this.”

You can call her somewhat of an expert.

“They’re all my recipes.”

She uses all of her degrees to brew beer.

“I did my masters work in yeast genetics and so I went back, did chemical engineering and so the large equipment, this isn’t that large, but as we scale up, the engineering will come in handy there,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany and Chris envisioned bringing something new to the community. So when the law changed in 2018, it was a no-brainer to put the brewery in Pineville, the place they call home.

“I reached out with an email pretty much the next day. I’m exaggerating but Pineville city government reached out to me like five minutes later,” said Chris.

The couple, who’s been married for 13 years, isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

“We did a lot of the work ourselves as far as anything that wasn’t plumbing or electrical, we did ourselves, so it took a while,” said Tiffany.

And now that people are getting back out and about, they’re excited to share their love of craft beer with others and encourage you to come to check it out too.

“When they started talking about vaccines, things started to look like they would get better in about six months, so we went ahead and started construction,” said Tiffany.

The brewery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. They also have a dart league on Wednesday nights. Live music and food trucks will be incorporated in the future, but in the meantime, patrons can bring their own food.

The brewery is also planning a grand opening later this summer.

So far, the brewery is only open to people 21 years of age or older. They are dog-friendly.

To see more about the brewery, you can visit their website here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.