Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana

By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - On June 15, 2021, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement after signing House Bill 652 by Representative Cedric Glover, which reduces the penalties for possession of small amount of marijuana.

Gov. Edwards said:

“I have signed HB 652, which contrary to the narrative developed in the press and elsewhere, does not decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, 14 grams or less. Instead, anyone convicted of this crime will now be subject to a maximum penalty of $100 instead of being exposed to parish prison time. This is not a decision I took lightly. In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly. This measure passed Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan support following a robust discussion of the toll of over incarceration on our people and our state. Taking this action is another step forward for Louisiana’s criminal justice reform efforts.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Arrest made in Marksville bomb threat
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’