Advertisement

Hornbeck driver killed in crash on La. HWY 392

(AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Hornbeck is dead following a crash on Louisiana Highway 392 east of Louisiana Highway 111 on June 15.

Louisiana State Police says around 7:30 a.m. Evan J. Gentry was traveling westbound on La. HWY 392. For reasons still under investigation, Gentry traveled off the highway, struck a utility pole, and several trees before overturning. As a result, Gentry was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Gentry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Arrest made in Marksville bomb threat
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’