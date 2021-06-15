Hornbeck driver killed in crash on La. HWY 392

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Hornbeck is dead following a crash on Louisiana Highway 392 east of Louisiana Highway 111 on June 15.

Louisiana State Police says around 7:30 a.m. Evan J. Gentry was traveling westbound on La. HWY 392. For reasons still under investigation, Gentry traveled off the highway, struck a utility pole, and several trees before overturning. As a result, Gentry was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Gentry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

