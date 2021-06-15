Kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle in Marksville

The following was released to us by the Humane Society of Louisiana:

MARKSVILLE, La. - A couple was driving last week on Hwy 1 in Marksville when they observed the vehicle ahead of them throw a small black and white kitten out of the window. The couple stopped and rescued the Tuxedo kitten, who appeared to be in shock and traumatized. The kitten had scratches on her face, and her front leg appeared to be injured. The couple delivered the crying kitten to Darlene Gormsen, a local cat rescuer, who also volunteers and serves on the board of the Avoyelles Animal Welfare Society (AAWS). Darlene realized that the kitten needed medical attention and contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) for assistance.

The Humane Society agreed to pay for Hope’s care, and a subsequent exam showed that Hope suffered nerve damage to her front right leg, paralyzing it. Several days later, the clinic amputated Hope’s leg, but she is expected to make a full recovery. Hope appears to be happy and playful and will soon be available for adoption. Those wishing to adopt Hope or other animals from AAWS can call Ms. Gormsen at 318-305-9648 . Those wishing to donate toward her care can contribute online through the Humane Society’s website at www.humanela.org or on Paypal at humanela@gmail.com.

The Humane Society is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual who threw Hope out of a moving vehicle. To provide a tip or lead, please call the Humane Society at 1-888-6-HUMANE or email them at info@humanela.org.

“We continue to be shocked at the number of kittens, puppies, and full-grown animals that are thrown out of moving vehicles as if they were nothing more than a piece of litter or a cigarette butt,” says Jeff Dorson, HSL Director. “On average, we likely get between 1 - 2 dozen complaints of this nature each year, and people don’t realize how easy it would be to surrender the animal to a local shelter or post the need to adopt them on social media,” adds Dorson.

