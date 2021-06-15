Advertisement

Kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle in Marksville

(Photo courtesy of Ms. Gormsen via the Humane Society of Louisiana)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the Humane Society of Louisiana:

MARKSVILLE, La. - A couple was driving last week on Hwy 1 in Marksville when they observed the vehicle ahead of them throw a small black and white kitten out of the window. The couple stopped and rescued the Tuxedo kitten, who appeared to be in shock and traumatized. The kitten had scratches on her face, and her front leg appeared to be injured.  The couple delivered the crying kitten to Darlene Gormsen, a local cat rescuer, who also volunteers and serves on the board of the Avoyelles Animal Welfare Society (AAWS). Darlene realized that the kitten needed medical attention and contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) for assistance.

The Humane Society agreed to pay for Hope’s care, and a subsequent exam showed that Hope suffered nerve damage to her front right leg, paralyzing it. Several days later, the clinic amputated Hope’s leg, but she is expected to make a full recovery. Hope appears to be happy and playful and will soon be available for adoption. Those wishing to adopt Hope or other animals from AAWS can call Ms. Gormsen at 318-305-9648. Those wishing to donate toward her care can contribute online through the Humane Society’s website at www.humanela.org or on Paypal at humanela@gmail.com.

The Humane Society is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual who threw Hope out of a moving vehicle. To provide a tip or lead, please call the Humane Society at 1-888-6-HUMANE or email them at info@humanela.org.

“We continue to be shocked at the number of kittens, puppies, and full-grown animals that are thrown out of moving vehicles as if they were nothing more than a piece of litter or a cigarette butt,” says Jeff Dorson, HSL Director. “On average, we likely get between 1 - 2 dozen complaints of this nature each year, and people don’t realize how easy it would be to surrender the animal to a local shelter or post the need to adopt them on social media,” adds Dorson.

Copyright 2021 Humane Society of Louisiana. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Arrest made in Marksville bomb threat
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’