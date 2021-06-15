Advertisement

Louisianans, is your tax deadline June 15 or August 16? Find out here

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take note, for many Louisianans, Tuesday, June 15 is the deadline for you to file 2020 income tax returns. However, the Internal Revenue Service said if you were a victim of severe storms and flooding that started May 17, you have until August 16 to file them.

Individuals and households affected by severe storms and flooding that live or have a business in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette Parishes qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

To learn more about who must file and for more tips, click here.

