Northwestern State’s David named Southland Conference All-Academic

NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – For as good as right-hander Levi David was for the Northwestern State baseball team on the field, his efforts in the classroom were even more impressive.

David earned first-team Southland Conference All-Academic honors Tuesday following a season in which he maintained a perfect grade point average while authoring one of the top strikeout seasons in NSU history.

A 4.0 business administration major, David earned his first career academic honor in the voting by conference coaches, sports information directors, and academic support personnel.

David, a sophomore in athletic eligibility, ranked second in the Southland Conference with 104 strikeouts and led the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (15.34), which ranks third nationally entering the College World Series.

Additionally, David allowed 5.02 hits per nine innings, the best in the Southland and the eighth-best mark nationally. A Waxahachie, Texas, native, David was named to the All-Southland Conference third team in May.

David’s selection marks the second straight season in which Northwestern State has produced a first-team Academic All-Southland Conference pick. A season ago, relief pitcher Kyle Swanson and first baseman Peyton Davis earned first-team honors with Swanson taking home Student-Athlete of the Year acclaim.

2021 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

CLICK HERE for the full list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.