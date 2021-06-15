Advertisement

Plaucheville man accused of calling in bomb threat at Avoyelles Parish Courthouse

By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man has been accused of calling in the bomb threat for the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville on June 8.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Office says they ultimately located no explosive devices at the courthouse.

APSO teamed up with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office to investigate the incident and say they later identified Michael Scott Dixon, 44, as the caller.

LSP says Dixon was arrested on June 14 and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail for one count of terrorizing and one count of communicating a planned arson.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted APSO and LSP in the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Arrest made in Marksville bomb threat
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Alexandria City Council approves to balance city budget
Christian Collister points to where he accidentally shot himself.
Local community coming together to help one man pay for surgery after a ‘gun accident’