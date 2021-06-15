Plaucheville man accused of calling in bomb threat at Avoyelles Parish Courthouse

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man has been accused of calling in the bomb threat for the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville on June 8.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Office says they ultimately located no explosive devices at the courthouse.

APSO teamed up with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office to investigate the incident and say they later identified Michael Scott Dixon, 44, as the caller.

LSP says Dixon was arrested on June 14 and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail for one count of terrorizing and one count of communicating a planned arson.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted APSO and LSP in the investigation.

