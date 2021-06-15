REPORT: LSU’s Thomas and Watford invited to NBA Combine
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Cam Thomas and forward Trendon Watford have been invited to the 2021 NBA Combine, according to reports.
Thomas was one-and-done with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va. averaged 23.0 points per game, which not only led LSU but the SEC and all NCAA D1 freshmen as well.
He was named All-SEC first team, All-SEC freshman team, SEC All-Tournament team, and several other honors.
Watford, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore from Birmingham, Ala., averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season.
He was named All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team in 2021.
