Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet for their highly...
Face to face: Biden, Putin meet for long-anticipated summit
This combination of file photos provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
North Korea’s Kim looks much thinner, causing health speculation
In announcing the new action, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona vowed to continue standing up...
Loan relief granted to defrauded for-profit college students
Tension between Russia and the U.S. are high as the two leaders meet to discuss an array of...
Biden's high-stakes faceoff with Putin
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to press ahead. He said Democrats will hold a...
Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds