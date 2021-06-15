Advertisement

Trautman eager for year two with Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in...
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Saints tight end Adam Trautman, year one in the NFL was an adventure. His transition as a rookie was not smooth as the offseason program was non-existent in 2020.

“We went into camp last year, us rookies, and we had no idea how things were run here other than texting or seeing your teammates on Zoom calls,” Trautman said. “You had no idea who anyone was or really too personable with anyone yet.”

Trautman acclimated and made a small but significant impact, especially around the midway point. He finished with 15 receptions and a touchdown. Trautman said he knows exactly when things took a turn for the better.

“When I really started to play well last year and gain more reps, I talked to our coaches about this and the other guys, but it’s like when you are hearing the play call and then once you get up to the line of scrimmage...the process, how fast can you process what’s going on,” Trautman explained. “When I found out what my process is and how fast I can go through it, everything starts to slow down.”

With Jared Cook’s departure and Josh Hill’s retirement, Trautman is now the top tight end on the Saints’ depth chart. He’s fully aware of the mark he can make on the team but also knows he’s entitled to nothing.

“The opportunity is there to take control of it,” Trautman said. “But you got to be able to do it. There’s no not earned or anything like that in this league. I’ve never been given anything like that in my life anyway. "

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect wanted for negligent homicide.
RPSO seeking suspect after victim allegedly died following severe intoxication
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Wayne Compton Jr., the founder of #MakingAChange, and other members of the organization passed...
Local man focused on being the change he wants to see
Eric Dixon, Jr.
Bond reduced for suspect involved in Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, right, laughs with offensive coordinator...
Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi to become Chargers offensive coordinator
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first...
Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air
In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the...
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19
State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan
KALB Sports
Getting A Head Start