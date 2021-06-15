Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long.

It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia. Bill became a named storm late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

