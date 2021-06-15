Advertisement

Woman’s body found in Lake Pontchartrain; no signs of trauma, police say

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of an adult female was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday morning, the NOPD says.

Information is limited, but police say the body was found near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

There were no signs of trauma to the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

