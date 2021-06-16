APD seeking suspect in Willow Glen armed robbery case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery that occurred on June 14 in the 400 block of Willow Glen.

APD says they are searching for Demetrius Dewayne Piper, 27, of Alexandria.

If you have any information about this individual, contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.