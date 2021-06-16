Advertisement

APD seeking suspect in Willow Glen armed robbery case

(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery that occurred on June 14 in the 400 block of Willow Glen.

APD says they are searching for Demetrius Dewayne Piper, 27, of Alexandria.

If you have any information about this individual, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

White House correspondent reviews summit between Biden and Putin
Mamou awarded $5 million loan to improve drinking water
Alexandria could soon be getting some upgrades as part of a plan to revitalize the downtown area.
Plans for revitalization in downtown Alexandria
Plans for revitalization in downtown Alexandria