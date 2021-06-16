Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in...
White House correspondent reviews summit between Biden and Putin
White House correspondent reviews summit between Biden and Putin
Facebook is introducing an A.I. to monitor group fighting on its forums.
Facebook testing A.I. to stop group fighting