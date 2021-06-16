Advertisement

Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Five people standing outside on Chicago’s West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city’s South Side that left four people dead and four more injured, police said.

Four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly “by multiple offenders,” police said. They were rushed to area hospitals, where a 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition while the others were listed in good condition.

The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side.

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting, nor have they made arrests in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday night in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood. Police said a gunman opened fire on him and a 20-year-old man who was critically injured.

Those and other shootings added to a growing roster of people who have been shot in the city and around the United States. Several mass shootings over the weekend stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer, as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

Chicago, which saw a dramatic spike in the number of homicides in 2020, is on a pace to eclipse that year’s total. Even before the latest shootings, according to the police department’s statistics, there were 282 homicides as of Sunday compared with 269 for the same period in 2020.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows Tuesday’s shooting in Chicago was the 18th mass killing, of which 17 were shootings, so far this year in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in...
White House correspondent reviews summit between Biden and Putin
White House correspondent reviews summit between Biden and Putin
Facebook is introducing an A.I. to monitor group fighting on its forums.
Facebook testing A.I. to stop group fighting