Louisiana creates rules for self-driving delivery devices

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has created a framework for self-driving delivery robots to drop off packages on the state’s streets.

The bill was overwhelmingly backed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The new personal delivery device law sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Ward of Port Allen took effect immediately after it was signed.

Edwards’ office announced the bill signing Wednesday.

Grocery stores, pizza delivery restaurants and Amazon have started working on delivering items with self-driving robots.

Ward told his colleagues he envisioned pharmacies, restaurants or other stores near local neighborhoods possibly using the devices to make short-distance deliveries.

Several other states have passed similar laws.

