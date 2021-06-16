Louisiana’s elected officials respond to federal judge blocking Biden’s suspension of new oil and gas leases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Tuesday, June 15 shortly after a federal judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by Landry and 12 other states’ attorneys general against President Joe Biden’s administration.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water on Tuesday.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

The judge’s ruling granted a preliminary injunction to the states that filed the lawsuit and also applies nationwide.

Representatives from Landry’s office made oral arguments in U.S. District Court days before the ruling.

“This is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for the thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans. We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands,” Landry said. “The President’s Executive Order abandons middle-class jobs, cripples our economy, and hits everyday Americans where it hurts the most – their pocketbooks. What’s more: it attacks Louisiana’s coast by reducing the revenue and royalties used for coastal restoration and hurricane protection.”

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconscionable attack on American energy,” Landry concluded.

Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District also weighed in on the matter Tuesday.

“I told you so. Today’s ruling by Louisiana’s U.S. District Court Judge affirmed what we knew would happen the moment the pen hit the paper on the moratoriums. Interior’s arbitrary decisions have had grave consequences and we thank the judge for realizing these impacts. The Administration’s decision to cancel America’s energy leasing will result in higher gas prices and less funding for hurricane protection, flood control and coastal restoration,” Graves said.

“Great news for Louisiana energy workers and their families!” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in a tweet with a link to Wall Street Journal article about the judge’s decision.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) also released a statement.

“Jeff Landry has delivered a win for the entire country. He’s a man we can count on to get the job done. I’m honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with him, fighting for Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.