Biker arrested after chase on I-220

Motorcyclist leads LSP on chase down I-220.(KSLA)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person on a motorcycle led Louisiana State Police on a chase just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Troopers say the chase started in Bossier Parish and ended in Shreveport on I-220 at the I-20 entrance ramp. The motorcycle crashed at the entrance ramp, and the driver allegedly hopped off the motorcycle and ran down an embankment.

Police reportedly arrested the driver later Wednesday morning. He was found around 7:30 a.m. after running into a convenience store and hiding in a closet.

