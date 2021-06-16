Advertisement

Media consumers may be reaching limit of streaming services

This combination photo shows, clockwise from top left, the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk...
This combination photo shows, clockwise from top left, the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif., the Apple TV+ logo displayed outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles before the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "See," and a screengrab of the Disney Plus streaming service on a computer screen. Streaming exploded at just the right time, including first-run films available at home.(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
(AP) - A British researcher is suggesting that seven may be a magic number for American media consumers.

That may be the limit to the number of streaming services, either paid or free, that many consumers want to subscribe to.

The consultancy OMDIA reached that conclusion after finding that the average number of streaming services that Americans had dropped slightly to 7.06 in April, after steadily increasing in past surveys.

A researcher for the company says that doesn’t mean people are watching less, just that there are only so many log-ins and passwords they want to remember.

If this is correct, it could have enormous business implications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

