PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ is rolling in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment are bringing a paw filled spectacle to the UNO Lakefront Arena. Paw Patrol Live!, ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ will be a action-packed music-filled pirate themed production bringing you all of you favorite pups to the stage. The heroic pups from the top rated animated series embark on an adventure to uncover hidden treasure

Get ready to have all paws on deck when you witness the pups explore on this pirate adventure as they face challenges to help save Captain Turbot and discover new mysteries.

The show will have 2 premieres on Oct. 16 and 17 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday.

Ticket prices start at $17 and available at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com or you can call 800-745-3000. VIP packages are also available starting at $101.

