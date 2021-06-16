Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash Wednesday morning

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash.
A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash.
By LSP
Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Kapatrine Sherman, 49, of Lecompte, was killed on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., following a crash on Hwy 71, north of Lecompte.

State Police said Sherman was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a northbound 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 22 fatalities.

